Evers creating homeowners assistance program

(Dept. of Health Services via YouTube)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new program for homeowners in Wisconsin will make nearly $93 million in federal money available to help people keep their homes, by helping those who are struggling with paying bills, including mortgages and property taxes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program on Monday.

The state is partnering with the Wisconsin Community Action Program Network, member agencies, the state treasurer and Take Root Wisconsin to develop the program.

The goal of the program is to prevent homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement, Evers’ office said.

