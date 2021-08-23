Advertisement

State announces $100 COVID vaccine incentive

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wisconsin residents who receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine from a Wisconsin provider between Aug. 20 and Sept. 6 can collect a $100 Visa gift card. Wisconsinites ages 12 and older are eligible for the reward.

In order to receive the $100 Visa gift card, Wisconsin residents will need to fill out the form available at 100.wisconsin.gov.

Visa cards will be mailed to the individual’s Wisconsin address and may take up to six weeks to be mailed to participants.

For more information on the reward program, visit the DHS $100 reward page or call 844-684-1064.

