WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People are invited to have lunch at the 400 Block in Wausau on Tuesday for the Community Thank You Cookout.

The city’s police and fire department will be there for a meet and greet. Free hotdogs, brats, drinks and dessert will be available. The 400 Block is located at 401 N 3rd Street in Wausau.

Community Cookout (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.