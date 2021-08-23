Advertisement

California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATHER, Calif. (AP) — More than 13,500 firefighters are working to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee.

The head of the California Office of Emergency services said Monday that after an extensive review of fire damage, Gov. Gavin Newsom has requested a presidential major disaster declaration for eight counties.

Officials also say the Caldor Fire southwest of Lake Tahoe is now the nation’s number one priority for firefighting resources and efforts are focused on keeping it out of the Tahoe basin.

To the north, containment of 1,130-square-mile Dixie Fire has increased to 40%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in ATV crash in Lincoln County
1 dead, 2 injured in crash
1 dead, 2 injured in Taylor County crash
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on highway 73, west of 80th street.
1 dead in Wood County motorcycle crash against deer
1 injured, 1 arrested in Marshfield stabbing
1 injured, 1 arrested in Marshfield stabbing
Vaccine mandate for Marshfield Clinic employees sparked protests in the area Saturday.
Marshfield Clinic employees protest vaccine mandate

Latest News

More local officials defy the Florida governor's ban on mask mandates.
Florida school mask mandate power struggle goes before judge
More local officials defy the Florida governor's ban on mask mandates.
Mask mandate ban defied as COVID cases rise
O'so Brewing Company opens new spacious brewery, museum in Plover
O'so Brewing Company opens new spacious brewery, museum in Plover
Marshfield Clinic Health System reports 70% of staff are vaccinated against COVID-19
Marshfield Clinic Health System reports 70% of staff are vaccinated against COVID-19