Authorities identify couple killed in Portage County motorcycle crash

WHITING, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff has released the names of two people killed following a motorcycle crash on Aug. 20 as Dennis Willfahrt, 52 and Jueline Willfahrt, 49.

The crash happened on West River Drive near Blue Heron Drive in the town of Linwood around 7:20 a.m. The location is southwest of Whiting and along the Wisconsin River. Investigators said the motorcycle had been traveling south when it went off the road on a curve and hit a tree.

The crash remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Technical Reconstruction Unit.

