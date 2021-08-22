Pentagon approves Fort McCoy for Afghan refugees

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Defense has approved a request from the State Dept. to provide temporary housing and support for Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

Representatives with Fort McCoy confirmed Saturday that the base, along with Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort Lee in Virginia, would house Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants and their families, and other vulnerable Afghans.

No details regarding how many Afghan refugees, or when they will potentially arrive, were provided.

Tonya Townsell with Fort McCoy’s Public Affairs Office sent a statement that read in part quote:

“This initiative follows through on America’s commitment to Afghans who helped the United States. The full details of this support are still being worked out, and we will provide updates as specifics become available.”

According to the Associated Press, on Monday the director of the Department of Defense’s Afghanistan Crisis Action Group, said the Army is preparing to receive as many as 22,000 refugees at the three bases.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement saying the state stands ready to assist Afghans seeking refuge.

