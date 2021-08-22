Advertisement

Major credit card processor reports nationwide outage

FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the nation’s largest credit card processors is reporting an outage affecting customers all over the United States.

TSYS first reported its systems were down at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time. Twenty minutes later, the company said it had identified the problem and was working on a fix.

Businesses from restaurants to ballparks took to social media to inform customers that they were not able to accept credit card payments at the current time.

So far, there is no word on the cause of the outage or when service will be restored.

TSYS says it serves more than 80,000 retail customers around the country.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash snarled traffic on WIS 29 at US 45.
1 dead, 3 hurt as crash closes westbound lanes of WIS 29 at US 45
2 killed in Portage County motorcycle crash
Amber Alert canceled for missing 13-year-old boy
Is there a way to know if you have the delta variant?
Daniel Sullivan Jr. booking photo
Portage Co. man committed for life for murder of father

Latest News

Mostly sunny on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: A break from the humid conditions Sunday
Lots of sunshine, warm, and less humid Sunday. Chances for showers and storms at times in the...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the...
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game...
Kurt Benkert has a big day in rare preseason start