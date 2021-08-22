Kurt Benkert has a big day in rare preseason start

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Kurt Benkert made the start on Saturday against the New York Jets in a preseason game after Jordan Love was ruled out with a shoulder injury. While Benkert isn’t a typical starter, through good and rough moments, he made a lasting impression on the coaching staff

“I thought overall his ability to hang in the pocket, progress, make some off-schedule plays on that first drive, that was a big-time throw and catch,” Matt LaFleur said.

On successive plays, Benkert tripped when snapping the ball. He even admitted he didn’t know how it happened.

“I’m like ‘Why am I on the ground once?’, and then the second time, I don’t even know what I need to do to fix it. I’ve never ran into that problem before,” Benkert said.

But he stayed composed through the rough moments and led the Packers on a 19 play, 81-yard drive that ended with a Jace Sternberger touchdown.

“I think that’s just kind of a testament to the way I like to play and just keep on going. Like I threw a pick, and I just went out next drive and keeping it going. I’m not going to be gun shy because something went wrong,” Benkert said.

He has only been on the active roster of an NFL team in the regular season for one game in his three-year career. His performance helped his case to be on the 53-man roster come cutdown day on Aug. 31.

“Yeah I think Kurt has done a really nice job and definitely going to make it tough on us to decide which way we want to go,” LaFleur said.

Benkert feels he deserves a spot.

“I feel like I’ve done everything that I could. I’ve felt like I put myself in a pretty good position, but at the end of the day, I know it’s a numbers game,” Benkert said.

What helps his case, even more, is that he played most of the game against the Jets’ starting defense. He could be in line to start next week against the Buffalo Bills if Jordan Love isn’t ready to play.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.