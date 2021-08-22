First Alert Weather: Great end to the weekend, risk of strong storms early in work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are wrapping up the second to last Sunday of August with a winner weather-wise in North Central Wisconsin. Sunshine will be plentiful today, not as humid, nor as breezy. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid 70s to near 80.

Mostly clear this evening, then increasing clouds overnight as a cold front shifts east toward the region. There will be scattered showers and storms leading up to daybreak. Downpours and lightning will be the main threats will these storms. Clouds breaking for sunshine by mid to late morning. Warmer and more humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

A warm front will lift through the area Tuesday morning and may be accompanied by scattered showers or storms. Clouds mixed with some sun on Tuesday with a better risk of storms late day into Tuesday night with another cold front. These storms could be strong to severe with strong gusty winds, hail up to 1″, and downpours. A First Alert Weather Day may be needed for later Tuesday into Tuesday night due to this severe storm threat. We will keep you up to date. Highs in Tuesday in the mid 80s. Partly sunny, very warm, and humid on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

More chances for storms on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Mostly cloudy Friday with times of showers and storms. Still humid with highs in the mid 80s. More clouds than sun next weekend with additional opportunities for showers and storms both days. Highs Saturday in the mid 80s, while in the low 80s on Sunday.

