1 injured, 1 arrested in Marshfield stabbing

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is injured and another is in custody after a stabbing incident in Marshfield on Saturday night.

Marshfield Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Cedar Avenue and East 9th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man with a stab wound in his left arm.

The man was transported to Marshfield Medical Center Emergency Room and was treated and released for the injury.

The suspect is a 32-year-old Marshfield man and was taken into custody without incident.

He has been transported to the Wood County Jail. Charges of Mayhem, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Disorderly Conduct are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s office.

A knife was also found and is being held for evidence.

This is a developing story.

