1 dead in Wood County motorcycle crash against deer

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on highway 73, west of 80th street.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The crash temporarily closed both lanes of highway 73.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said the operator was traveling with a group of three other motorcyclists when a deer entered the roadway.

One of the motorcyclists was unable to avoid the crash with the deer.

The operator was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released. This is a developing story.

