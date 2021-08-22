Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured in Taylor County crash

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOWN OF GROVER, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and two others are injured from a crash in Taylor County on Saturday night.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash on County Highway M near Sailor Creek road.

A white Mini Cooper was found overturned in a ditch.

20-year-old Hunter Ried of Medford was found still in the vehicle unresponsive. Two other occupants were already out of the vehicle when officers arrived.

Ried was transported to Aspirus Hospital Medford and was later pronounced dead.

Ried was a passenger and was wearing his seatbelt.

The driver and another passenger were also taken to the hospital and were released after being treated for their injuries. Their names have not been released.

Preliminary findings indicate the vehicle was traveling at speeds of 100 MPH westbound on CTH M as it approached a curve in the road and overturned.

No drugs or alcohol is suspected.

