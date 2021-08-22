1 dead, 1 injured in ATV crash in Lincoln County

HARRISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reporting one man is dead and a woman is injured after an ATV crash in the Township of Harrison Saturday night.

Deputies said they received a call about an ATV crash Saturday night around 8 p.m.

A 58-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were on an ATV traveling southbound on a public trail near Pine Lake Road when they loss traction near a curve, causing them to strike several trees, according to the investigation.

Oneida County EMS, Crescent First Responders, WI DNR and Lincoln County deputies responded to the scene where the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital.

Deputies said neither parties were wearing a helmet when they arrived at the scene and they believe alcohol and speed are contributing factors.

The names of the man and woman involved have not been released and the accident is still under investigation.

