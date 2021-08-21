Wausau Marathon sees record breaking numbers this year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Marathon returned to Marathon Park this year. Organizers said this year held record-breaking numbers with 500 runners. The race is the last qualifying race of the year for the Boston Marathon.

The finish line is almost like a light at the end of the tunnel after running 26.2 miles. But for some people, it signifies new beginnings. “When you see the smiles on the faces, as they cross the lines it’s all worth it,” Co-race director, Nick Ockwig said.

Ockwig explained how the marathon brings people together. “When you’re out at mile 21 or 22, or mile 6 or 7, it doesn’t matter, hearing those people cheer you on, and say ‘c’mon you can do it!’ It’s a great feeling knowing it’s a community event.”

Community support and loud cheers from the crowds is what one runner looked forward to the most. “He’s usually up at about two or three in the morning,” an angel from ‘myTEAM TRIUMPH’ Jordan Bergeman said about his son, Jeffrey. “He just loves the crowd, he loves the environment, his name is on the chair, people cheering for him, and he looks for that and loves that.”

Jordan said the first race they did together was a 5k in 2016. “It’s kind of funny because I always said I would never run a 5K, and now we’re out here doing a marathon.”

The Marathon has partnered with ‘myTEAM TRIUMPH’ for the last several years. Their mission is to help others feel included in events like marathons. “He says it gives him a sense of freedom that he otherwise gets to experience,” Jordan said about Jeffrey. “They get out there and crush it too, and it’s not like they are just sitting in a chair, it’s a lot of them too, the bouncing and the rocking and it’s a long time.”

But crossing the finish line could change their lives forever. “They develop this huge sense of self-confidence. They go through the next day thinking I could do so much more,” Executive Director of myTEAM TRIUMPH Wisconsin, Christian Jensen said.

As for Jeffrey, “he’d like to do the Boston Marathon, and he’d like to do an iron man triathlon. those are his goals and that’s what we’ll strive for and go for,” Jordan said.

To learn more about myTEAM TRIUMPH, click here. To view the results of the Wausau Marathon, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.