Nicolet College utilize online textbook program to save students over $1 million

College started using open educational resources in 2018, much to the approval of the student body
By Ben Helwig
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - This week, Nicolet College announced that they’ve helped students save over $1 million, thanks to an online textbook program that eliminates the need for traditional textbooks.

Open educational resources is a service that offers textbook learning and tools online. Instead of purchasing or renting textbooks, open educational resources are free and available to download on one’s computer. Cindy Domaka is the Manager of Open and Instructional Resources at Nicolet College and knows how practical these tools can be.

“Traditional textbooks are copyrighted and you can’t redistribute them,” said Domaka, “so these resources can be redistributed to students for free so that they are used in place of traditional textbooks for free.”

The college made a soft launch with the materials in 2017 before rolling it out in full in 2018. The response from the student body was one of resounding approval.

“96% of the students that respond to the surveys like the resources and compare them very favorably to traditional textbooks,” said Domaka.

Each year, Nicolet adds more and more classes that utilize the resources. Soon, the hope is that some entire majors will be able to rely upon open educational resources, eliminating the entire need for textbooks.

The online resources also help students who need the money that would be dedicated to textbooks to other expenses, even furthering education.

“Instead of spending anywhere from $75 to $300 on a textbook, they’re able to apply them to bills, putting food on their tables,” said Domaka. “If they want, they can take another class if they want to finish their educational goals earlier.”

Domaka also said the program made things a lot easier for students during the pandemic, not picking up or purchasing textbooks.

The implementation of the program has been a hit at the college and as the classes offered to continue to grow, Domaka is thankful that they’re reaching so many students with affordable education.

“We’re just thrilled to be able to afford this opportunity to our students. It really reduces the barriers to education and that’s one of our goals at Nicolet College.”

The fall semester at Nicolet College begins Sept. 1.

