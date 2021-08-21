Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic employees protest vaccine mandate

Vaccine mandate for Marshfield Clinic employees sparked protests in the area Saturday.
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic employees gathered at the Weston pedestrian bridge Saturday to protest the vaccine mandate.

The workers said they disagree with the company’s decision to require all employees to get the vaccine. The workers said they will be fired in six weeks if they don’t get the vaccine.

“We no longer are qualified to work at this hospital, but we’ve been qualified to take care of everybody for over twenty years and longer and through the pandemic, but now, we’re no longer qualified,” Biomedical Engineer and Protester, David Dees said.

Organizers said they will be having another protest in Marshfield on Aug. 28.

Marshfield Clinic Health System made the announcement Aug. 4. They said employees need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15.

CEO Doctor Susan Turney said in a statement, “we did not take this decision lightly. it was one we’ve been discussing for the past several weeks. but the time has come. in order to be a leader in the community and provide the care our patients deserve, we need to lead by example.”

The decision to mandate vaccines is based on the increase of covid-19 cases in the state.

