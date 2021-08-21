Packers lose to the Jets 23-14 in second preseason game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers lost to the New York Jets 23-14 in week two of the NFL preseason.

With quarterback Jordan Love out with a shoulder injury sustained last week against the Houston Texans, Kurt Benkert made his first preseason start in Green Bay. He played the majority of the game, going 18-25 with 152 yards and a touchdown. The Jets’ rookie quarterback, Zach Wilson, went 9-11 with 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back AJ Dillon had four carries for 28 yards, and rookie Kylin Hill added seven carries for 29 yards and a touchdown, his second of the preseason. Wide Receiver Malik Taylor had four catches for 66 yards, while tight end Jace Sternberger recorded a touchdown

The Jets had 268 yards of total offense while the Packers recorded 278 yards of total offense in the first half.

The Jets received the ball first and started driving down the field behind Wilson. After reaching the Green Bay 36-yard-line, Packers’ first-round draft pick Eric Stokes was able to knock down a pass and force fourth down. Matt Ammendola made the 54-yard field goal to give the Jets a 3-0 lead.

With Benkert getting just his second preseason start in his career, he set the offense up for a score. On the fourth play of the drive, with pressure in his face, he rolled to the right side and fired a strike to Malik Taylor down the sideline for a 23-yard gain. After it was initially ruled incomplete, a challenge overturned the call.

Then the Packers decided to focus on the run game, which recorded just 49 yards in last week’s game against the Houston Texans. Out of eight plays in the drive, five of them were on the ground. AJ Dillon carried the first four, running for 23 yards. Then, on the New York 12-yard line, rookie Kylin Hill found the sideline and bulldozed a defender into the end zone. The Packers went 75 yards on eight plays to take the 7-3 lead.

Later in the quarter after both teams failed to do much on their possessions, the Jets were able to get a response. Wilson completes three passes for 59 yards, finishing with an 18-yard strike to Tyler Kroft in the end zone. Jets take a 10-7 lead early in the second half.

Kurt Benkert would put on a show on the ensuing drive. on third-and-five on the Jets 35-yard-line, Benkert threw a perfect ball to Taylor, who grabbed it inside the red zone for a 21-yard completion. After a few short gains from running back Patrick Taylor, Benkert would complete a pass to Jace Sternberger for a 5-yard touchdown pass. The Packers take a 14-10 lead.

The special teams game continued to haunt the Packers, JJ Molson returned a kick-off 68 yards to give the Jets the ball at the Packers’ 30-yard line. Two plays later, Zach Wilson found Tyler Kroft for an 18-yard score to put the Jets up from 17-14.

In the second half, Patrick Taylor with a big fumble on the first play of the half to give the Jets the ball on Packers’ 35-yard-line. The Jets couldn’t capitalize, kicking a field goal to increase their lead to 20-14. They would add another field goal on the next drive to make it 23-14.

The Packers struggled to get things going, with multiple drives stalling, including one that ended in a Benkert interception in Jets’ territory.

