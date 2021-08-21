Advertisement

Green Circle trailhead opens in Stevens Point

The Green Circle Trail in Stevens Point unveiled its new trailhead. It gives bikers and hikers...
The Green Circle Trail in Stevens Point unveiled its new trailhead. It gives bikers and hikers a new place to gather.(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Circle Trail in Stevens Point unveiled its new trailhead Friday. It gives bikers and hikers a new place to gather.

It’s been 25 years since the opening of Stevens Point’s Green Circle Trail, and now it’s time to have the 27 mile trail’s first trailhead.

“It provides a place for people to picnic, just enjoy the trail or just to stay here and enjoy the great weather like we have today,” Green Circle Trail Board President Steve Menzel said.

The Trailhead is dedicated to Menzel’s parents. His dad, Roy Menzel, was on the committee that helped build green circle trail.

“He passed away in 2012, my mother passed away in 2018 so our whole family is here and we’re very excited to celebrate that personal connection,” Menzel said.

One of the unique aspects to the new trailhead is the pavilion, it has hand carved tables and even a fireplace. It offers a place for many to gather and take a break.

The trailhead also has an all-season restroom and a bike repair station. It’s something the trail has long been deprived of.

“The trail never really had an official starting and an ending point so the Green Circle trailhead is a place for people to come to start their journeys on the trail, grab a picnic in the picnic shelter,” Schmeeckle Reserve Director Jim Buchholz said.

The cost to complete the new gem was $900,000 and the project started back in 2016. John Noel was the initial donor for the project. He said he wanted to honor Roy Menzel while helping its many users.

“I’m elated about it, the fact is that the green circle gets almost 400,000 visitors a year, which is tremendous,” Noel said.

