First Alert Weather: A break from the humid conditions Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are about a month away from the end of the summer season on the calendar, so now is the time to take advantage of when there is nice weather in North Central Wisconsin. Luckily, we have a gem of a day on tap for tomorrow. A moonlit sky and comfortably cool tonight. Lows by morning in the upper 40s in the coolest spots north, to the low to mid 50s in much of the rest of the region.

Mostly sunny and pleasant on Sunday. Noticeably less humid. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80. A weak cold front will be pushing into the region early Monday morning, which could spark scattered showers and storms leading up to and a little after daybreak. No severe storms are expected, but there may be some downpours and lightning. Clouds will give way to sunshine as the day wears on, however, it is going to be more humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Early storms could affect the area leading up to daybreak. (WSAW)

Tuesday is a possible First Alert Weather Day with the potential of strong to severe storms toward evening. (WSAW)

Turning more humid as the week ahead goes along. (WSAW)

Tuesday features the potential of two rounds of showers and storms. The first batch may once again slide through during the early morning hours. Round two is the one we are keeping an eye on and could be a possible First Alert Weather Day. The models are trending toward the timing of this next band of storms to arrive late in the day or during the evening on Tuesday. With a fair amount of storm fuel from the humid conditions, these storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds, hail, and torrential downpours would be the main threats. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 80s.

A cold front will spark storms late Tuesday into Tuesday evening. (WSAW)

Rather warm and humid on Wednesday with a mix of sun, along with clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly sunny Thursday with a chance of showers or storms later in the day. High in the mid 80s. Unsettled conditions could be on the way for the end of the week with showers and storms Friday and next Saturday. It is too soon to say if any of these storms will be strong to severe, but we could get some decent rainfall at times. Highs on Friday and next Saturday in the upper 70s to around 80.

