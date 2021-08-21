Bike event raises money, doles out free ice cream

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Wheelers, along with Briq’s Soft Serve, teamed up Saturday for the third annual “Tour d’Briq’s,” a biking event around Marathon County aimed at raising money for “Cycling Without Age.”

The Wausau Wheelers Biking Club meets and rides throughout the year as a club for cyclists. This event, in its third year, offers bikers the chance to not only raise money for a good cause but treat themselves to ice cream as well.

Cyclists register for the event with a donation to the Marathon County chapter of Cycling Without Age. Donations are at the discretion of the biker. The biker then receives an arm stamp before setting off on one of four courses around Marathon County, stopping at Briq’s locations along the way.

Once at a location, the biker shows their stamp to someone working at the restaurant and receives free ice cream.

All donations will be matched by Briq’s up to $750.

Cycling Without Age is a non-profit that helps elderly or disabled people still get a chance to experience cycling through a ride given to them with special seats in the back. Wausau Wheelers President Todd Treu wants everyone to be able to enjoy the experience of a good ride.

“Too many elderly and disabled folks are unable to do this on their own,” said Treu. “This gives them a chance to get out and ride around and enjoy the fresh air.”

Many cyclists just enjoy riding within a community, like Cheryl Armstrong. After living in Colorado for many years, Armstrong recently joined the Wausau Wheelers and says that they are above and beyond any biking community she’s belonged to.

“If you’re looking for a way to get out and into the community, the Wausau Wheelers, they’re a great group,” said Armstrong, “and they accepted us right in.”

Treu estimates that upwards of 70 cyclists were prepared to ride in the event.

Four courses were available, with the shortest course visiting just one Briq’s location. The longest course featured just under 46 miles of biking and stops at 5 Briq’s locations.

