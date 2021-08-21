Big Bull Falls Blues Fest returns to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After canceling in 2020, the Big Bull Falls Blues Fest is back returned Friday and Saturday to Wausau, celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Held at Isle of Ferns Park, the event runs two days, featuring two separate stages and a number of food trucks, beer and snack options.

According to Wausau Events Executive Director Allisandra Aderhold, the event saw somewhere between 4,000 and 5,000 attendees cross the gates on Friday night. Typically, the event draws a crowd of anywhere between 5,000 and 7,000 guests.

“Saturday is the day a lot of the people that really enjoy the blues music and are really into the event itself and have been coming since the event started thirty years ago,” said Aderhold. “We’re just really excited that they’re coming out with us tonight.”

Crews worked since Wednesday to get the grounds ready for Friday night’s performances. Aderholt said that people came from all over the country to enjoy the longest-running blues festival in Wisconsin.

“It’s a great community event. Lots of people come out to the event and we’re just excited to have everyone here.”

