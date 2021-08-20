Advertisement

VACCINE Q&A: What’s the difference between an additional shot and a booster shot?

(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The NewsChannel 7 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about booster shots of COVID-19.

QUESTION:

What’s the difference between an additional shot and a booster shot?

ANSWER:

Not much, as the doses are the same, according to University of Chicago associate professor Emily Landon.

During an interview with CBS, Landon said the only difference is terminology. A “booster” refers to an extra dose for people whose immune systems responded well to the initial vaccines but might face waning efficacy as time goes on. An “additional dose,” meanwhile, refers to the third shot given to people who are immunocompromised and whose immune systems might not have optimally responded to the first two doses, Landon explained.

