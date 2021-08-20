Silver Alert issued for missing Adams County man

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is asking the public to be on the lookout for 88-year-old Albert Huber.

Huber was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Grand Marsh at 9 p.m. Thursday. He was supposed to be headed home but was not found there.

Huber is a white man and is 5′10″ weighing 178 pounds. He has blue eyes, gray hair. He was last seen wearing a white print dress shirt with brown dress pants and black shoes.

It is believed that he is driving a 2004 Silver Buick LeSabre with Wisconsin plates 739-FNG.

If you see him or have any information about where he is, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.