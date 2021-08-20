Portage Co. man committed for life for murder of father

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Portage County man was committed for life for the murder of his father.

Daniel P. Sullivan, 45, from the Town of Amherst, was committed to the care of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. He pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to charges of 1st degree intentional homicide while using a dangerous weapon (his car) that killed his father, Daniel F. Sullivan, 79.

The State, defense and court agreed Sullivan had significant mental health needs.

Last October, Sullivan was arrested for intentionally running over his father with an SUV.

Sullivan will be transported to a mental health facility and may be able to petition for a release to a residential facility if a court finds he’s no longer a threat to himself and others.

