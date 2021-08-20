Advertisement

Oneida, Menominee tribes offer $500 vaccination incentive

(KNOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in northeastern Wisconsin will put cash in the pockets of its members and employees to get a coronavirus vaccination.

Both the Oneida and Menominee tribes are offering a $500 incentive for vaccinations. That includes those who have already been inoculated.

For the Menominee Nation, members age 12 and older as well as tribal employees who are fully vaccinated on or before Oct. 31 are eligible to receive the incentive.

Oneida tribal members and employees have until Sept. 30 to show proof of their vaccination to receive the $500.

On Thursday, the Ho-Chunk Nation Dept. of Health announced it would give $500 to those who roll up their sleeve and get the shot, as well as those who have already gotten it.

