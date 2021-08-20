Grilling with Sunrise 7: Beer can chicken and grilled asparagus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market makes an appearance on Sunrise 7 every Friday to show us a delicious recipe for the grill.

Beer Can Chicken Ingredients:

1 whole chicken (4 - 4.5 lbs.).

1/2 can of your favorite beer (cider or lager beers work best, but really, any beer will do).

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Preheat your grill for a medium-high heat (400-425). We will be using an indirect cooking method, so be sure to no have 1 burner lit on a gas grill. If you’re using a charcoal grill, build your fire to one side of the grill. Dispose of half of the can of beer. Season the chicken with the prepared spice rub. Be sure to season the entire chicken, inside and out. Prop the chicken on the beer can lowering leg side down until the chicken is securely propped upright. Place the beer can inside a metal 9X13 inch baking pan. Place the pan on the side of the grill where there aren’t any flames directly below. Grill for about 30-35 minutes. The chicken should start to turn brownish in color, but know that the chicken isn’t done yet. Rotate your chicken 1/2 turn. Add a cup of water to the pan. Loosely cover the chicken with aluminum foil and continue cooking for an additional 30-40 minutes. Every ten minutes, baste your chicken with the water from the bottom of the pan and give it 1/4 turn. Check the internal temperature of the chicken by placing your meat thermometer probe into the deepest part of the thigh, making sure you’re not touching bone. Once the chicken reaches 165 degrees, put your chicken onto a baking sheet and allow it to rest for 10 minutes. Carefully remove the beer can from the chicken by using grilling gloves, tongs, and paper towel. The longer you let the chicken rest, the less hot the beer can will be, thus making it easier to remove. Carve and dig in!

Grilled Asparagus Ingredients:

Olive oil (enough to cover the spears of asparagus you have)

sea salt

pepper

Snap the wooden ends of the asparagus and throw them away. Toss the asparagus in olive oil and season with salt and pepper to your liking. Place your asparagus on the preheated (400) grill directly over the flame turning frequently. Grilled asparagus typically takes about 5 to 10 minutes depending on the thickness.

