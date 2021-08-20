Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo purchases stake in the Brewers

Giannis Antetokounmpo putting on a Brewers jersey made for him as he joins the team's ownership...
Giannis Antetokounmpo putting on a Brewers jersey made for him as he joins the team's ownership group on August 20, 2021.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has purchased a stake in the Milwaukee Brewers. The move was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN, then announced by the team.

“We are honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers investors,” Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said. “Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown.”

The ownership stake further drives home Antetokounmpo’s commitment to Milwaukee, which was cemented when he signed a five-year extension to stay with the Bucks last winter.

“The city of Milwaukee means so much to me,” Antetokounmpo said. “I am honored to be joining the Brewers ownership group to further my commitment and dedication to this great community. I take great pride in my city and I’m excited about what we can build together.”

The two-time NBA MVP has been a star in the NBA since winning his first MVP award in the 2018-2019 season. He led the Bucks to their first NBA Championship since 1961 in July, pouring in 30.2 points per game and 12.2 rebounds per game during the playoff run, capturing the NBA Finals MVP trophy.

Antetokounmpo figures to follow a similar model of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who purchased a small stake in the Kansas City Royals last year.

