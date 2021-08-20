Giannis Antetokounmpo purchases stake in the Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has purchased a stake in the Milwaukee Brewers. The move was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN, then announced by the team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has joined the Crew!



The two-time MVP is officially part of the Milwaukee Brewers ownership team. Thank you, Giannis, for your commitment to our team and Milwaukee!

@Giannis_An34 | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/3xRk2yNHrp — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 20, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is purchasing a stake in the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN. Follows the model of Patrick Mahomes: small-market star investing in the local baseball franchise, which Mahomes did in joining the Royals' ownership group. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 20, 2021

“We are honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers investors,” Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said. “Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown.”

The ownership stake further drives home Antetokounmpo’s commitment to Milwaukee, which was cemented when he signed a five-year extension to stay with the Bucks last winter.

“The city of Milwaukee means so much to me,” Antetokounmpo said. “I am honored to be joining the Brewers ownership group to further my commitment and dedication to this great community. I take great pride in my city and I’m excited about what we can build together.”

The two-time NBA MVP has been a star in the NBA since winning his first MVP award in the 2018-2019 season. He led the Bucks to their first NBA Championship since 1961 in July, pouring in 30.2 points per game and 12.2 rebounds per game during the playoff run, capturing the NBA Finals MVP trophy.

Antetokounmpo figures to follow a similar model of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who purchased a small stake in the Kansas City Royals last year.

