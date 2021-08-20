Advertisement

‘Do Good Wisconsin’ comes to Wausau

By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Do Good Wisconsin’ tour came to Wausau Friday.

Co-founder of ‘Do Good Wisconsin,’ Eric Salzwedel, said he does random acts of kindness to spread joy. “There’s not a negative aspect to giving, to helping people out, to being kind to somebody else, there [are] only positive reinforcements behind that.”

Woody the Woodchuck also joined him in the good deeds. They gave out a bouquet of roses and tickets to a Brewers game. “I just really hope to inspire other people to also do some of the things we’re doing to hopefully just make communities better,” Salzwedel said.

“Were traveling across Wisconsin doing some acts of kindness and trying to spread some love and make people smile and do some fun things,” he explained to the people who were the recipients of the bouquet and tickets.

“What really makes me feel good is when I do hear stories of other people giving back, and helping out their community, and doing good.”

“Whether we inspire them or not, we just hope that at the end of the day that there’s more of that happening, in communities across the state, because when more people can do that, we just hope it creates that ripple effect to make this world a better place and the communities that we live in.”

Click here to follow along on his eight-week tour. To learn more information about ‘Do Good Wisconsin,’ click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
UPDATE: Deputy identified, 2 people still in hospital after critical incident in Marathon County
Former NCHC CEO Michael Loy
Former NCHC CEO resigned over unauthorized student loan repayment program, also received $25,000 in resignation agreement
Amber Alert canceled for missing 13-year-old boy
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston couple arrested after child’s brain injury and high levels of medication in system; child not expected to survive

Latest News

Daniel Sullivan Jr. booking photo
Portage Co. man committed for life for murder of father
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
WIS 29 closed at US 45 because of a crash
'Do Good Wisconsin' tour spreads kindness in Wausau
'Do Good Wisconsin' tour spreads kindness in Wausau
AM storms on Saturday, then some sun. A fair amount of sun on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Warm & humid, a chance of storms starting the weekend