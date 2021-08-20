‘Do Good Wisconsin’ comes to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Do Good Wisconsin’ tour came to Wausau Friday.

Co-founder of ‘Do Good Wisconsin,’ Eric Salzwedel, said he does random acts of kindness to spread joy. “There’s not a negative aspect to giving, to helping people out, to being kind to somebody else, there [are] only positive reinforcements behind that.”

Woody the Woodchuck also joined him in the good deeds. They gave out a bouquet of roses and tickets to a Brewers game. “I just really hope to inspire other people to also do some of the things we’re doing to hopefully just make communities better,” Salzwedel said.

“Were traveling across Wisconsin doing some acts of kindness and trying to spread some love and make people smile and do some fun things,” he explained to the people who were the recipients of the bouquet and tickets.

“What really makes me feel good is when I do hear stories of other people giving back, and helping out their community, and doing good.”

“Whether we inspire them or not, we just hope that at the end of the day that there’s more of that happening, in communities across the state, because when more people can do that, we just hope it creates that ripple effect to make this world a better place and the communities that we live in.”

Click here to follow along on his eight-week tour. To learn more information about ‘Do Good Wisconsin,’ click here.

