Carnival to be held Aug. 27-29 in Minocqua thanks to record attendance at Oneida County Fair

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) -Record-breaking attendance at the Oneida County Fair in Rhinelander has prompted plans to hold a smaller fair event the last weekend of August in Minocqua.

It will be held at the Minocqua Park Complex, located at 10295 Highway 70 West Aug. 27-29.

Oneida County Fair Coordinator Thomas Barnett said there will be rides, food and drinks.

The Minocqua Carnival will be held Friday, Aug. 27 from 5-11 p.m. with wristband available from 6-10 p.m. Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. with wristband available from 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. And on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. with wristbands offered from noon to 4 p.m.

Barnett explained the carnival is not only a year-end fundraiser for the Oneida County Fair, but also a community reach out to bring some fun and excitement to more towns in Oneida County.

“If this is successful, we look forward to doing more of these events in other Oneida County towns as well,” Barnett said.

Minocqua Carnival Nights (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.