Advertisement

Carnival to be held Aug. 27-29 in Minocqua thanks to record attendance at Oneida County Fair

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) -Record-breaking attendance at the Oneida County Fair in Rhinelander has prompted plans to hold a smaller fair event the last weekend of August in Minocqua.

It will be held at the Minocqua Park Complex, located at 10295 Highway 70 West Aug. 27-29.

Oneida County Fair Coordinator Thomas Barnett said there will be rides, food and drinks.

The Minocqua Carnival will be held Friday, Aug. 27 from 5-11 p.m. with wristband available from 6-10 p.m. Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. with wristband available from 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. And on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. with wristbands offered from noon to 4 p.m.

Barnett explained the carnival is not only a year-end fundraiser for the Oneida County Fair, but also a community reach out to bring some fun and excitement to more towns in Oneida County.

“If this is successful, we look forward to doing more of these events in other Oneida County towns as well,” Barnett said.

Minocqua Carnival Nights
Minocqua Carnival Nights(WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
UPDATE: Deputy identified, 2 people still in hospital after critical incident in Marathon County
J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston couple arrested after child’s brain injury and high levels of medication in system; child not expected to survive
Former NCHC CEO Michael Loy
Former NCHC CEO resigned over unauthorized student loan repayment program, also received $25,000 in resignation agreement
Halder Marine surprises his sister battling cancer
Halder U.S. Marine surprises sister battling cancer

Latest News

delta variant
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 50.5% of state completes vaccinations, deaths rise to 7 per day
AM storms on Saturday, then some sun. A fair amount of sun on Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Warm & humid, a chance of storms starting the weekend
Aaron Baumann, 40
Bond set at $100,000 for Lincoln County arson suspect
FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Biden administration backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow