Bath & Body Works re-opens in Rib Mountain

Bath & Body Works reopens in Rib Mountain(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - One of the Wausau Center Mall’s staple stores, Bath & Body Works, is now open in Rib Mountian.

The store is located at 226590 Rib Mountain Dr. The location is half of the former Factory Card Outlet.

The store sells soaps, lotions, and home air fresheners in its signature scents. It left the mall prior to its closing and eventual demolition.

