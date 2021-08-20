Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old boy from Milwaukee.

The mother of Terrence Trammell says she saw a silver vehicle, possibly a Kia or Impala sedan pull up in front of her home as Terrence was taking out the trash. Four unknown African American men exited the vehicle, forcefully put Terrence inside the car against his will, and then drove off.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Terrence was last seen wearing a Nike shirt with the words “Run it Up” or “Run it Gang” in red letters, all-black BB Simon pants with rhinestones, and white Nike Foamposite shoes with blue lines on them.

He is 5′3″ and weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.