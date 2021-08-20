2 killed in Portage County motorcycle crash

WHITING, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff said two people were killed in a motorcycle crash Friday morning near Whiting. The crash happened on West River Drive near Blue Heron Drive in the town of Linwood around 7:20 a.m. The location is southwest of Whiting and along the Wisconsin River.

Investigators said the motorcycle had been traveling south when it went off the road on a curve and hit a tree. The man driving the motorcycle and a female passenger died at the scene from their injuries. The area was closed to drivers for about two hours as crews investigated the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Technical Reconstruction Unit.

The names of the crash victims are not being released at this time

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.