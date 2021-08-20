Advertisement

2 arrested following Oneida County pursuit

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are in jail after a traffic stop Thursday in Oneida County. Deputies said they attempted to stop Christopher Lukaszewski, 40, for a warrant when he gave a fake ID and then drove away.

A short pursuit occurred through the Rhinelander on Lincoln Street and ended at the corner of Bruner Street and Ocala Street. Deputies said Lukaszewski got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods. He was arrested near the Pelican River trailhead by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Rhinelander Police Department.

Lukaszewski was arrested for disorderly conduct, possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer, battery to a law enforcement officer, reckless driving-endangering safety of another, obstructing-giving false information, possession of methamphetamine, vehicle operator knowingly fleeing/attempt to elude officer, and probation violation. The passenger of the vehicle, Brittany Jones, was arrested for possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug, felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

