$10 million allocated to support Wis. students experiencing homelessness

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $10 million was set aside Wednesday to help school districts support students who are homeless, the state Department of Public Instruction announced.

State superintendent Jill Underly said that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many students and increased the severity of obstacles faced by vulnerable ones.

“I applaud the efforts schools are making across Wisconsin to identify students in need and to support them with essential resources and services,” said Underly. “The additional federal dollars our state is receiving will help to ensure students experiencing homelessness receive an equitable education.”

The funds come out of $800 million from the U.S. Department of Education, and Wisconsin is able to leverage up to 25% of its funding for state uses. The rest of the award will be allocated to school districts through grants and formula sub grants.

There were 17,179 Wisconsin students experiencing homelessness during the 2019-20 school year, DPI added.

