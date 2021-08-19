Wisconsin Valley Lutheran is among first in the area to start 2021-2022 school year

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Valley Lutheran High School started the new school year Thursday with students returning to classes and activities.

They are keeping up-to-date on the latest COVID-19 developments as the Delta variant keeps numbers of infections on the rise.

“Our students were very responsive to all of the COVID protocols that we had put in place and so our COVID back to school plan this year is similar to last year and so they know what to expect,” said Principal Jamie Wehrs.

Desks are still arranged at least six feet apart and hand sanitizer is plentiful. They also have a large school building with a student body of 26, making social distancing easy.

Wehrs also said there is a weekly Zoom meeting every Thursday with all of the county school nurses and health administrators to discuss strategies and procedures.

The students, for their part, are enthusiastic about returning to school.

“We’ve had students coming in this week and last week putting their back-to-school supplies in their lockers. They seem excited, they’re upbeat, they’re happy to see everyone. Our volleyball team has been practicing and they’re very excited about the season, so it looks like it’ll be a really good return to school,” said Wehrs.

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran is still accepting enrollment.

