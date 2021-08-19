Advertisement

Wisconsin ready for Booster rollout mid September

UW-Health leaders say if the third dose is approved, they are ready to start administering them.
The United States is preparing to offer boosters this fall.
The United States is preparing to offer boosters this fall.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) -

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a decision soon as to whether vaccinated people should get a COVID-19 booster shot. UW-Health leaders say if the third dose is approved, they are ready to start administering them.

Already the state is administering the booster to immunocompromised Wisconsinites. They say after months of putting shots in arms, the vaccinating process has become an easy one.

“We’ve learned from lessons in the past and that we know how to get these vaccines to the people quickly and efficiently,” Dr. William Hartman with UW-Health said.

If the time does come to give boosters to the vaccinated public, Hartman feels confident that people will get them.

“We have seen an uptick in vaccinations in the area lately, people are ready to put this virus in the rearview mirror,” Hartman said. “ think people will be wiling and ready to accept this booster when it arrives.”

While 53.5% of Wisconsin is vaccinated, Hartman still fears if people don’t get on board, Wisconsin will continue to run in circles.

“We’re just trying to reach people where they live and let them know that these are safe, these are effective and the best weapon to fighting against this virus that has killed over 650-thousand people in our country,” Hartman said.

Wisconsin’s numbers continue to rise.

For more information about the booster Click Here.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston couple arrested after child’s brain injury and high levels of medication in system; child not expected to survive
Former NCHC CEO Michael Loy
Former NCHC CEO resigned over unauthorized student loan repayment program, also received $25,000 in resignation agreement
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal Burke in serious condition after contracting COVID-19
Antigo Football cancels season-opener due to COVID protocols
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans

Latest News

D.C. Everest to continue masking recommendation for 2021-22 school year
Community for All yard signs
Community for All resolution to be discussed Thursday evening
Science lab at Wisconsin Valley Lutheran
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran is among first in the area to start 2021-2022 school year
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran Starts
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran Starts
Spectrum app returns to Roku app store