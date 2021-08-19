Advertisement

Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated

(NBC12)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Service will now start breaking out the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state contracted by those who have been vaccinated compared to those who have not. The new data are in addition to the total figures already provided.

The agency indicated the charts now provided show that the recent spike in cases is largely driven by people who are not fully vaccinated. DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake also pointed out that the Delta variant is also driving the new cases up.

“With the Delta variant, an infected person is likely to infect about five people, who are then likely to infect 25 people for a total of 30 cases from one infection,” she explained.

The data provided will start in February of this year, not long after the first vaccine recipients started getting their first dose. As far as last month, DHS notes those not fully vaccinated were three times more likely to become infected by coronavirus. Once infected, they are 3.7 times more likely than fully vaccinated individuals to end up in the hospital.

That number jumps for deaths, when an unvaccinated person is 10 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who has been vaccinated.

July 2021: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among fully vaccinated and not fully...
July 2021: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among fully vaccinated and not fully vaccinated people.(Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services)

“The data clearly show that COVID-19 vaccines are still doing their job by preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” the agency stated.

DHS defined unvaccinated individuals as those who are Wisconsin residents with no vaccination record reported in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or have not completed the two weeks following the final vaccine dose in the series.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston couple arrested after child’s brain injury and high levels of medication in system; child not expected to survive
Former NCHC CEO Michael Loy
Former NCHC CEO resigned over unauthorized student loan repayment program, also received $25,000 in resignation agreement
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal Burke in serious condition after contracting COVID-19
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Antigo Football cancels season-opener due to COVID protocols