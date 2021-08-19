Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Service will now start breaking out the number of new COVID-19 cases in the state contracted by those who have been vaccinated compared to those who have not. The new data are in addition to the total figures already provided.

The agency indicated the charts now provided show that the recent spike in cases is largely driven by people who are not fully vaccinated. DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake also pointed out that the Delta variant is also driving the new cases up.

“With the Delta variant, an infected person is likely to infect about five people, who are then likely to infect 25 people for a total of 30 cases from one infection,” she explained.

The data provided will start in February of this year, not long after the first vaccine recipients started getting their first dose. As far as last month, DHS notes those not fully vaccinated were three times more likely to become infected by coronavirus. Once infected, they are 3.7 times more likely than fully vaccinated individuals to end up in the hospital.

That number jumps for deaths, when an unvaccinated person is 10 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than someone who has been vaccinated.

July 2021: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among fully vaccinated and not fully vaccinated people. (Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services)

“The data clearly show that COVID-19 vaccines are still doing their job by preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” the agency stated.

DHS defined unvaccinated individuals as those who are Wisconsin residents with no vaccination record reported in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or have not completed the two weeks following the final vaccine dose in the series.

