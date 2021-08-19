Advertisement

Stevens Point School District will require masks beginning Monday

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Area School District will require face coverings inside all district schools and buildings beginning Monday, August 23.

In a letter to families and staff, the district explains all students and staff will be required to wear face coverings indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will not be required for outdoor activities including recess, outdoor classrooms/learning, outdoor athletics, or when actively eating and drinking.

The district says they expect to welcome approximately 7,100 students and 1,200 team members back into the district’s schools this fall. In the letter, Superintendent Craig Gerlach says, “Our primary responsibility to our students, and this community, is to maintain and evaluate mitigation strategies that preserve face-to-face educational opportunities for students. At this time, face-coverings/masks are being recommended by the CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and Portage County Health and Human Services. We believe that keeping this mitigation tactic in place as we return to school, provides the best chance of maintaining in-person learning, 5 days a week for the highest number of students.”

The face covering requirement for October will be reviewed in late September.

