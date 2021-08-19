Advertisement

Spectrum app returns to Roku app store

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People that use a Roku device to stream television programming will once again find the Spectrum app in Roku app store.

Engadget.com reports last December, the two companies were unable to come to an agreement on the renewal of their contract, and it led Roku to pull the app from its store to prevent new downloads.

To get started, sign in using your Spectrum username and password. If you don’t have a username, go to www.spectrum.net/login to create one. Available programming is based on your Spectrum TV subscription package and whether or not you’re connected to your Spectrum Internet service at home. For help setting up Spectrum TV on your Roku, go to www.spectrum.net/rokuhelp.

Spectrum TV is available on Roku Ultra, Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere+, Roku Express, Roku Express+, Roku TVs, Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2 and Roku Streaming Stick devices.

