Sonic boom from Volk Field training heard and felt in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A sonic boom was heard in the Wisconsin Rapids area Thursday morning from the 11-day training event at Volk Field.

The 2021 Northern Lightning exercise will continue through Friday. It started Aug. 9. Sixty aircraft will be stationed and operate out of Volk Field comprised of six Air National Guard units, two Air Force units, two Navy units and one Marine unit totaling 1600 service members.

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department said there is no need to worry.

