Advertisement

Registration opens for annual Turkey Trot in Wausau, in-person event planned

Turkey Trot (FILE)
Turkey Trot (FILE)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Thanksgiving Day 5K run/walk known as the Turkey Trot will be an in-person event in 2021. Registration for the event opened Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

This will be the 12th Annual Turkey Trot, benefiting the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. The race will take place at 8:30 a.m. from the Footlocker.com/Eastbay parking lot, 111 S. 1st Avenue, in Wausau.

The Eastbay Turkey Trot was started in 2009 by a group of Eastbay employees that wanted to give back to their community. Each Thanksgiving nearly 2,000 people take part in raising money for the Marathon County Hunger Coalition.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston couple arrested after child’s brain injury and high levels of medication in system; child not expected to survive
Former NCHC CEO Michael Loy
Former NCHC CEO resigned over unauthorized student loan repayment program, also received $25,000 in resignation agreement
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal Burke in serious condition after contracting COVID-19
Antigo Football cancels season-opener due to COVID protocols
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans

Latest News

Spectrum app returns to Roku app store
The muggies are here for now before a dip later this weekend
First Alert Weather: Heat & humidity before wet weather returns
Halder Marine surprises his sister battling cancer
Halder U.S. Marine surprises sister battling cancer
Marine Surprises Sister Fighting Cancer 8/18/2021
Marine Surprises Sister Fighting Cancer 8/18/2021