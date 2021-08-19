Merrill Dairy Queen hosts Miracle Blizzard Day
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Dairy Queen in Merrill will be hosting Miracle Blizzard Day Thursday.
For every blizzard ice cream treat purchased on Thursday, $2 will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network to benefit kids at Marshfield Children’s Hospital.
The Merrill Dairy Queen is located at 905 N Center St. They are open 10:30 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
