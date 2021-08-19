Lincoln County house fire suspected to be arson, 1 arrested

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The suspect in an early morning house fire has been arrested and is expected to make his first court appearance Friday.

Investigators were called to a property northeast of Merrill in the town of Schley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. The homeowners said they woke up around 5 a.m. to the smell of smoke and found an exterior wall of their house on fire. They also found small fires in their yard. They said while they were putting out the fire, a man they did not know was attempting to light their truck on fire. The man ran away.

He was later arrested with the help of K9 unit.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

