Langlade County Sheriff’s Department reports uptick in trailer thefts, urging owners to be proactive

The suspects were driving a 1990s Jeep Cherokee, believed to be dark in color, with a small...
The suspects were driving a 1990s Jeep Cherokee, believed to be dark in color, with a small light on top.(Langlade County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Sheriff’s Department is warning trailer owners to take preventative steps to avoid being the victim of theft. Investigators said the reports of trailer thefts are up, likely due to the increase in prices and low inventory.

If possible, park trailers inside a locked garage or shed. “If you do not have access to a garage or shed, consider parking these items in an area of your property that is not easily accessible to a potential thief. While they are not 100 percent foolproof, security devices such as trailer locks, wheel locks, motion lights, and home security cameras can help deter thieves,” a message on Facebook read.

Trailer owners are also encouraged to take photo of their trailers and note the VIN number or other distinguishing features.

Recently the Sheriff’s Department shared a photo of a suspect vehicle stealing a trailer from Elton Mall & Cafe, W4904 State Highway 64 in Elton. Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to please contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office at 715-627-6411.

