Halder U.S. Marine surprises sister battling cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A U.S. Marine from the Town of Halder paid a surprise visit from boot camp to make it to his sister’s last cancer treatment.

Dawson Lang is a recent high school graduate. He left high school early to finish boot camp before his sister received her last treatment for Leukemia.

“It happened to be that my platoon at boot camp was 1023 and her last day of treatment will be October 23d,” Dawson explained. “If you do October 23rd in numerical, its 10-23.”

Madisyn, Dawson’s sister, has battled cancer since 2019. He says their time a part was difficult for him.

“It was very hard being away from her,” he explained, “so finally being able to see her and give her a hug was very nice.”

Their parents planned a surprise reunion for the two at Madisyn’s last softball game at Halder Ballpark. The two embraced each other on the field in front of much of the town.

