D.C. Everest School Board votes not to require masks to begin school year

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest School Board met Wednesday evening with the 2021-2022 mask policy being the key item on the agenda.

In what Assistant Superintendant of Busines Personnel Matt Spetz called “the most attended meeting” since he had been with the school, advocates for both pro-mask and anti-masks voiced their opinions to the board. After a lengthy, and at times, passionate discussion, the board voted to continue their current policy, which is to recommend masks for the school year, but not required.

Superintendent Dr. Kristine Gilmore implemented the current protocol at the end of last school year and it has lasted through the summer school months. Spetz says that a number of factors went into the decision, but allowing families to choose for themselves was important.

“We feel that not getting into the business if you will of the healthcare of our kids and letting families and parents ultimately make those decisions will ultimately allow us to focus more on what we’re here to do,” said Spetz.

Spetz also said that the decision to let families determine their stance on masks allows the teachers to focus on providing the best education for the students.

For those concerned with going back without masks, Spetz touts D.C. Everest as being a leader in alternative learning for some time, including online learning options even pre-pandemic.

Spetz also says that new heating, venting and air conditioning that’s been upgraded throughout the district will literally be providing the cleanest air possible to students at every school within the D.C. Everest district.

One other topic brought up at the meeting was the concept of a new sports facility for the school district. The board approved the concept for an indoor facility that could potentially provide turf fields and a healthy resource to those living in the D.C. Everest area.

“Right now the goal would be to be fully funded through donations and fundraising, as led by the Ed Foundation to hopefully build one of the solid indoor turf facilities,” said Spetz.

The next steps of that plan include the D.C. Everest Education Foundation working with potential donors for the project and determining the community and economic impact of the project.

The D.C. Everest school district begins classes on Sept. 1.

