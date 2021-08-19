D.C. Everest to continue masking recommendation for 2021-22 school year

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest School District will continue to recommend masks be worn for the 2012-22 school year, however, there is no requirement.

At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kristine Gilmore updated the board on the current protocols, however, no new action or motions were made.

The district’s plan for the school year states it will use layered prevention strategies that include, monitoring COVID cases, hiring a wellness coordinator, maintaining 3 feet of physical distancing when possible and other cleaning and disinfection strategies.

Masks have been a recommendation since June 5.

