Advertisement

D.C. Everest to continue masking recommendation for 2021-22 school year

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest School District will continue to recommend masks be worn for the 2012-22 school year, however, there is no requirement.

At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kristine Gilmore updated the board on the current protocols, however, no new action or motions were made.

The district’s plan for the school year states it will use layered prevention strategies that include, monitoring COVID cases, hiring a wellness coordinator, maintaining 3 feet of physical distancing when possible and other cleaning and disinfection strategies.

Masks have been a recommendation since June 5.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Stolp and S. Stolp
Weston couple arrested after child’s brain injury and high levels of medication in system; child not expected to survive
Former NCHC CEO Michael Loy
Former NCHC CEO resigned over unauthorized student loan repayment program, also received $25,000 in resignation agreement
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal Burke in serious condition after contracting COVID-19
Antigo Football cancels season-opener due to COVID protocols
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans

Latest News

Community for All yard signs
Community for All resolution to be discussed Thursday evening
Science lab at Wisconsin Valley Lutheran
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran is among first in the area to start 2021-2022 school year
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran Starts
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran Starts
Spectrum app returns to Roku app store