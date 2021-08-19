COVID-19 in Wisconsin: DHS compares vaccinated to unvaccinated case numbers

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services unveiled a new web page Thursday showing the differences between COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The DHS presents data through the month of July, before half of the state’s population was fully vaccinated.

“By displaying the rates side-by-side, users can clearly see the difference in rates between these two groups,” the DHS says. “The overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites who are infected with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.”

July 2021: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among fully vaccinated and not fully vaccinated people. (Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services)

The numbers show a much higher number of vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19 in July as the delta variant became the dominant COVID-19 strain -- 125.6 cases per 100,000 compared to 14.4 cases per 100,000 in June. However, compared to the rest of the population, hospitalization and death rates for the fully vaccinated were significantly lower:

Not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated (July 2021)

3,692 cases per million

182 hospitalizations per million

11 deaths per million

Fully vaccinated (July 2021)

1,254 cases per million people

49 hospitalizations per million

1 death per million

“The COVID-19 vaccines are still doing their job by stopping the spread of many new infections, and by preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake wrote in a statement Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the latest data available, 50.3% of the Wisconsin population was fully vaccinated, which is 2,927,338 people, out of 53.5% of the population that received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 3,116,567 people. We expect another update by 2 P.M.

Timberlake wrote, “With the original strain of COVID-19, an infected person was likely to infect two other people, who were then likely to infect two additional people for a total of 6 cases from one infection. With the delta variant, an infected person is likely to infect about five people, who are then likely to infect 25 people for a total of 30 cases from one infection.” The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene says the delta variant accounts for 92.3% of samples tested so far in August.

PREVIOUS REPORT

A rising amount of Wisconsin counties are now listed as having a very high spread of the virus which caused COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 12 counties are considered as having very high activity level, and increase of eight from last week’s report. The other 60 counties are all listed as having high activity level.

You can track the rate of activity level for Wisconsin counties during the past few weeks in the table below.

The DHS reported 16 recent COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,499. The new deaths include four people in the Action 2 News viewing area - one from Outagamie and Waushara Counties, as well as two others from Waupaca County. Wisconsin is averaging 6 deaths from COVID-19 per day, up from Tuesday’s report of 4 per day. The death rate did not rise and is still 1.17% of all coronavirus cases by our calculations.

The DHS says Wisconsin is averaging 1,224 new coronavirus cases every day over the last 7 days. In WBAY’s viewing area, all Wisconsin counties except for Florence and Menominee Counties identified new coronavirus cases since Tuesday’s report, We should point out that Menominee County had its case number revised by two during the past 24 hours.

Wisconsin has confirmed 641,553 coronavirus cases since February 5, 2020, an increase of more than 1,300 since Tuesday’s total. The DHS says on average, over the last 7-day period, 6.7% of COVID-19 tests came back positive for the coronavirus, a drop from Tuesday’s report of 7.1%.

The state has also updated the level of the virus’ spread throughout Wisconsin counties. The DHS bases this activity level on two factors: the rate of positive tests per 100,000 people over the past two weeks (the “burden”) and the percent change in cases over the past week (the “trajectory”).

Time period Very High High Moderate Low (lower is better) (higher is better) August 3 - August 17 12 60 0 0 July 28 - August 10 4 68 0 0 July 21 - August 3 1 71 0 0 July 14 - July 27 0 57 15 0 July 7 - July 20 0 29 38 5 June 30 - July 13 0 15 44 13 June 23 - July 6 0 2 52 18 June 16 - June 29 0 4 51 17 June 9 - June 22 0 7 54 11

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene says the delta variant accounted for 92% of samples tested so far this month. That’s down from 95% the lab reported Tuesday.

Health experts say fewer people are dying because of the vaccines. To date, 50.3% of Wisconsin’s population completed their vaccine series, or 2,927,338 people. That percentage includes children who aren’t eligible yet for a vaccine. The DHS says 60.9% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated if you only count adults.

So far, 53.5% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose, or 3,116,567 people. This includes 64.4% of the adult population.

To date, vaccinators have given 5,968,354 doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Wisconsinites and out-of-state residents, such as people who work across the state line. By our calculations, vaccinators are averaging 8,368 doses per day, and 4,982 people were fully vaccinated each day over the last 7 days.

DHS numbers show 115 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. During the past two days, the state reported more than 140 hospitalizations, and Monday’s number included the amount of people admitted during the entire weekend. Wisconsin is averaging 85 hospital admissions every day over the last 7 days. To date, 5.40% of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wisconsin were hospitalized for treatment.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports as of Wednesday, there are 727 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state, including 221 in intensive care. Our records show there has not been more than 700 people hospitalized for COVID-19 at one time in the state’s hospitals since January 28. That included 63 patients in the Northeast health care region hospitals, with 20 in ICU; and 53 COVID-19 patients in Fox Valley hospitals, with 9 in ICUs.

There are still two free COVID-19 testing clinics in the Fox Valley this week, managed by ThedaCare. Each site offers both rapid testing, with most results in under 15 minutes, and lab testing, with most results in 24 to 48 hours.

Thursday, August 19: Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 US HWY 10, Menasha, 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Friday, August 20: Culver Family Welcome Center at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 625 Pearl Ave., Oshkosh, 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 53.8% (+0.1) 50.7% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 48.4% (+0.0) 45.7% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 43.3% (+0.1) 40.5% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 68.5% (+0.0) 65.7% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 46.1% (+0.1) 43.4% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 44.1% (+0.1) 41.6% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 45.7% (+0.2) 43.7% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 47.1% (+0.1) 44.6% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 43.6% (+0.1) 41.3% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 50.8% (+0.1) 47.7% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 44.5% (+0.1) 41.7% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 59.6% (+0.4) 51.6% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 44.9% (+0.1) 42.5% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 53.7% (+0.1) 50.5% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 39.7% (+0.1) 37.2% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 52.1% (+0.1) 49.1% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 46.3% (+0.1) 43.6% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 38.0% (+0.0) 36.2% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 51.4% (+0.0) 48.6% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 247,274 (52.1%) (+0.1) 233,249 (49.2%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 274,308 (49.9%) (+0.1) 258,287 (47.0%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,116,567 (53.5%) (+0.1) 2,927,338 (50.3%) (+0.1)

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 33,083 cases (+204) (259 deaths)

Calumet – 6,072 cases (+13) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,459 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,376 cases (+31) (178 death)

Door – 2,714 cases (+10) (30 deaths)

Florence - 460 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 13,069 cases (+26) (133 deaths)

Forest - 1,008 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,122 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,687 cases (+6) (21 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,013 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,445 cases (State revised, decrease of 2) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,119 cases (+5) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,866 cases (+10) (77 deaths)

Marinette - 4,358 cases (+33) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,857 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 827 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,691 cases (+3) (63 deaths)

Outagamie – 21,475 cases (+43) (227 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 4,920 cases (+18) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,430 cases (+9) (155 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,152 cases (+10) (125 deaths) (+2)

Waushara – 2,265 cases (+3) (36 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 19,035 cases (+31) (204 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

