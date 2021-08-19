Advertisement

Counseling available to U.S. war veterans as Afghan evacuations unfold

As situation in Afghanistan unfolds, many veterans may be seeking support
As situation in Afghanistan unfolds, many veterans may be seeking support
(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the United States leaves Afghanistan and turmoil ensues, veterans back home maybe reliving some of their past, which can lead to some dark places.

Dr. Lisa Drexler, the Integrated Health Program Manager serving central Wisconsin for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs says there are a number of thing veteran can be experiencing.

“I think that veterans, depending on where they were when they served, have multiple outlying things,” said Dr. Drexler, “Some of them can be, up to and including, PTSD, major depression, anxiety, and other things depending on the era they served in.”

The situation in Afghanistan is still new and anyone who may be struggling mentally should know they can turn to the v-a for support.

“I know that these are changing times, I know that this is something newer that is happening in our country,” said Dr. Drexler, “but we have been serving veterans for a long time, we are well equipped to serve our veterans. no one will serve them the way we will.”

There are many services available including counseling and veterans talking with other veterans about their shared situations.

“We’re still early in this. this is still kind of unfolding. I would say with regards to what we’re available to offer for veterans who present with several areas of concerns, we have several different areas that we cover.”

The VA has an outpost clinic in Wausau. Their Medical Center is located in Tomah.

Every circumstance is different, but the goal stays the same.

“We’re trying to get folks back to their baselines, and that’s what we’re prepared to do during these current times and what we’re dealing with right now.”

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, visit here.

