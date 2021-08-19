Advertisement

Community for All resolution to be discussed Thursday evening

Community for All yard signs
Community for All yard signs(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Board will discuss the highly-debated Community for All resolution Thursday evening, with a vote likely on Aug. 24.

The Marathon County Executive Committee voted 6-3 on Aug. 12 to send the amended resolution to the County Board. Finalizing the wording has taken the committee several months. Most at issue was the word “equity”. The approved amended version, version B, does not include this word.

Version B states, “Marathon County holds diversity as one of its core values and is committed to actively welcoming and valuing people with different perspectives and experiences in its ongoing effort to strengthen our community and be an open, inclusive, and diverse place to live, work, visit, and do business... "

Once approved by the County Board, the resolution will reinforce the expectations of the county supervisors and the employees of Marathon County.

Marathon County Chair Kurt Gibbs told NewsChannel 7 said the resolution does not contain any specific action.

The meeting is at the Marathon County Courthouse in the assembly room. The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

